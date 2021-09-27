Conway County crash fatal to boy, troopers say

A boy was killed in a rollover crash in Conway County on Sunday morning, troopers said.

The boy was driving a 1999 Ford north on Arkansas 95 north of Morrilton when the crash happened shortly after 7:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a preliminary report from state police. The vehicle left the road and hit the highway’s west ditch, troopers said.

The vehicle then traveled a short distance through the ditch and overturned twice before coming to a final rest upright, according to the report.

The boy was brought to CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, where he later died, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said additional information regarding the crash wasn't available Monday morning. Attempts to reach the Conway County coroner's office seeking further details were not immediately successful.

At least 463 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.