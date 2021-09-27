German center-left claims victory

BERLIN -- Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the longtime leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.

The Social Democrats' candidate Olaf Scholz, the outgoing vice chancellor and finance minister who pulled his party out of a yearslong slump, said the outcome was "a very clear mandate to ensure now that we put together a good, pragmatic government for Germany."

Despite getting its worst-ever result in a federal contest, the Union bloc said it too would reach out to smaller parties to discuss forming a government, while Merkel stays on in a caretaker role until a successor is sworn in.

Election officials said early today that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats received 25.9% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for the Union bloc. No winning party in a German national election had previously taken less than 31% of the vote.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state who outmaneuvered a more popular rival to secure the nomination of Merkel's Union bloc, had struggled to motivate the party's base and suffered a series of missteps.

"Of course, this is a loss of votes that isn't pretty," Laschet said of results that looked set to undercut by a distance the Union's previous worst showing of 31% in 1949. But he added that with Merkel departing after 16 years in power, "no one had an incumbent bonus in this election."

Laschet told supporters that "we will do everything we can to form a government under the Union's leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernizes our country."

Both Laschet and Scholz will be courting the same two parties: the environmentalist Greens, who were third with 14.8%; and the pro-business Free Democrats, who took 11.5% of the vote.

The Left Party was projected to win only 4.9% of the vote and risked being kicked out of parliament entirely. The far-right Alternative for Germany -- which no one else wants to work with -- received 10.3%. This was about 2 percentage points less than in 2017, when it first entered parliament.

In Germany, the party that finishes first is best-placed, but not guaranteed, to provide the next chancellor. Merkel, who has been in power since 2005, will remain as a caretaker leader until the parties sort out a new coalition and a new government is in place.

The Social Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated a comeback after polling only 20.5% in 2017 and slipping well below that in recent years.

Their general secretary, Lars Klingbeil, said "with this, we have the mission to form a coalition." He wouldn't say which coalition partners would be approached.

Social Democrat Scholz could also form a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats, if the projected results hold up. The Greens traditionally lean toward the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats toward the Union, but neither ruled out going the other way.

The Social Democrats have been boosted by Scholz's relative popularity after their long poll slump, and by his rivals' troubled campaigns.

The other option was a repeat of the outgoing "grand coalition" of the Union and Social Democrats that has run Germany for 12 of Merkel's 16 years in power, but there was little obvious appetite for that after years of government squabbling.

"Everyone thinks that ... this 'grand coalition' isn't promising for the future, regardless of who is No. 1 and No. 2," Laschet said. "We need a real new beginning."

The Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner, appeared keen to govern, suggesting that his party and the Greens should make the first move.

"About 75% of Germans didn't vote for the next chancellor's party," Lindner said in a post-election debate with all parties' leaders on public broadcaster ZDF. "So it might be advisable ... that the Greens and Free Democrats first speak to each other to structure everything that follows."

Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock insisted that "the climate crisis ... is the leading issue of the next government, and that is for us the basis for any talks ... even if we aren't totally satisfied with our result."

Merkel won't be an easy leader to follow.

Her successor will have to oversee the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which Germany so far has weathered relatively well thanks to large rescue programs.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Jordans, Kirsten Grieshaber and Karin Laub of The Associated Press.