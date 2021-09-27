Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after five weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:32 p.m.
Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones (2) runs past Maumelle safety Maxwell Pace (1) during the first quarter of the Warriors' 16-10 win on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

On the fifth Friday night of the high school football season, there weren’t many upsets.

In fact, the most interesting outcome may have been on Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Little Rock Parkview football is back. The Patriots rolled to a 48-28 victory over perennial powerhouse Greenwood, which falls to 2-2.

It has been interesting to watch head coach Brad Bolding build this program back. For those of us above the age of 60, it brings back memories of the days when Sam Goodwin roamed the sideline and Parkview was a feared program.

We have the Patriots at No. 2 in Class 6A, just behind Lake Hamilton.

The top four teams overall — Bryant, Cabot, North Little Rock and Conway — continue to hail from the 7A-Central. All four teams won by double-digit margins Friday.

Here are the updated rankings as we near the halfway point of the regular season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Lake Hamilton
  6. Little Rock Christian
  7. Bentonville
  8. Little Rock Parkview
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. Pulaski Academy

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Bentonville

CLASS 6A

  1. Lake Hamilton
  2. Little Rock Parkview
  3. Benton
  4. Van Buren
  5. Greenwood

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Camden Fairview
  4. Greenbrier
  5. Vilonia

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Ashdown
  5. Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Centerpoint

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. Des Arc
  3. Clarendon
  4. McCrory
  5. Fordyce
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT