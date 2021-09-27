HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after five weeks

On the fifth Friday night of the high school football season, there weren’t many upsets.
In fact, the most interesting outcome may have been on Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Little Rock Parkview football is back. The Patriots rolled to a 48-28 victory over perennial powerhouse Greenwood, which falls to 2-2.
It has been interesting to watch head coach Brad Bolding build this program back. For those of us above the age of 60, it brings back memories of the days when Sam Goodwin roamed the sideline and Parkview was a feared program.
We have the Patriots at No. 2 in Class 6A, just behind Lake Hamilton.
The top four teams overall — Bryant, Cabot, North Little Rock and Conway — continue to hail from the 7A-Central. All four teams won by double-digit margins Friday.
Here are the updated rankings as we near the halfway point of the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Christian
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Parkview
- Shiloh Christian
- Pulaski Academy
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Parkview
- Benton
- Van Buren
- Greenwood
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
- Vilonia
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Ashdown
- Stuttgart
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Centerpoint
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- Clarendon
- McCrory
- Fordyce