HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after five weeks

On the fifth Friday night of the high school football season, there weren’t many upsets.

In fact, the most interesting outcome may have been on Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Little Rock Parkview football is back. The Patriots rolled to a 48-28 victory over perennial powerhouse Greenwood, which falls to 2-2.

It has been interesting to watch head coach Brad Bolding build this program back. For those of us above the age of 60, it brings back memories of the days when Sam Goodwin roamed the sideline and Parkview was a feared program.

We have the Patriots at No. 2 in Class 6A, just behind Lake Hamilton.

The top four teams overall — Bryant, Cabot, North Little Rock and Conway — continue to hail from the 7A-Central. All four teams won by double-digit margins Friday.

Here are the updated rankings as we near the halfway point of the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Lake Hamilton Little Rock Christian Bentonville Little Rock Parkview Shiloh Christian Pulaski Academy

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Little Rock Parkview Benton Van Buren Greenwood

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier Vilonia

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Ashdown Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Centerpoint

CLASS 2A