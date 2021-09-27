Howard recognized as top attorney

Risie R. Howard, a lawyer with The George Howard Jr. Legal Center L.L.C. of Pine Bluff, was selected for inclusion into the Top Attorneys of North America 2021-2022 edition by The Who's Who Directories, according to https://whoswhopr.com/

The George Howard Jr. Legal Center is named for her late father, United States District Judge George Howard Jr. Since 2013, she has been in private practice.

Howard received U.S. Department of Agriculture attorney list status through claims training for the Women and Hispanic Farmers litigation. She has obtained relief for employees with the United States Postal Service and Arkansas state government; defended property rights claims against the state of California, negotiated contracts with Fortune 500 companies and defended Pine Bluff's Most Wanted, according to the release.

Howard received her J.D. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Bowen School of Law in 2010 and completed additional studies at Trinity College of Law (Dublin, Ireland) in Crimes Against Humanity and Freedom of Speech and Press, according to the release.

In 2018, she received Lawyers of Distinction Certification for legal excellence, was selected as a "Power Lawyer" in 2019 and featured in The New York Times; and also honored with both the Bowen Law School Public Service Award and the Dean's Distinguished Public Service Award for the graduating Class of 2010.

This summer, Howard was named to the Top Attorneys of North America, a New York based publication, that distinguishes and profiles leading attorneys who have reached a recognizable degree of success and leadership in their field, according to the release.