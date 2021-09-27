• London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, deflected critics of her recent unmasked turn on the dance floor to the tune of "Let's Get Down" at the Black Cat club, saying "we don't need the fun police" and that she'd been nursing a drink when "I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit."

• Buz Craft, mayor of Vidalia, La., broke a 2-2 tie as aldermen voted to spend $250,000 on beautification and landscaping projects advocated by the garden club and the beautification committee.

• Alice Keyes of the environmental group One Hundred Miles cited rising sea levels as Georgia's St. Simons Island considers letting developers build closer to sand dunes, arguing, "From a practical standpoint, from a public-safety standpoint and from a scientific standpoint, I cannot recommend it as being a wise vision."

• Billy Nungesser, lieutenant governor of Louisiana, touted the expansion of Bogue Chitto State Park's trails from four miles to 14 over "some of the most diverse terrain in the area" as tourism officials announced a race to be held at next month's Rollercoaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival.

• Rebecca Brown, dean of Workforce and Community Development at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg, Miss., welcomed a $200,000 federal grant to train workers as "critical" to the mission of the apprenticeship program.

• Josh Burford, archivist of the Invisible Histories Project in Birmingham, Ala., heralded a $600,000 grant for work in the region, saying, "There are so many LGBTQ histories that are sitting in closets, attics, basements and storage spaces all over the Deep South" that should be preserved.

• Lazaro Rovira said that "when the city reaches out and does this, it really means a lot to us," as hundreds of people in Pascagoula, Miss., mingled at Festival Hispano, a revived cultural celebration with food, music and crafts.

• David Hufstetler, a council member in Thomasville, Ga., declared, "I don't see the sky falling," as he rejected an emergency resolution that would have enacted a six-month freeze as the city explores regulating murals.

• Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer went to view their mother's body at an Ahoskie, N.C., funeral home but found in the casket another woman "swimming in the clothes" of their mother because of a size discrepancy, with workers denying the mix-up until they returned to the embalming room and discovered the body of Mary Archer.