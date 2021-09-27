LR man arrested

after chase, gunfire

A man charged in a 2020 Little Rock nightclub shooting fled from Arkansas State Police during a traffic stop early Sunday and exchanged gunfire with a trooper, according to a news release.

Marlo Akins, 33, of Little Rock was arrested Sunday on felony charges of aggravated assault, fleeing, possession of firearms by certain persons, and executing a terroristic act.

A state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but it escalated into a vehicle pursuit at 12:23 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Geyer Springs Road, according to the state police news release.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The driver refused to stop and reportedly shoved passenger Jerika Presley, 31, from the car, police said. The driver then fired at the trooper who was in pursuit, according to police.

A short time later, the driver abandoned the car at 35 Eaton St. in southwest Little Rock and fled on foot. The motorist and the trooper then exchanged gunfire, according to the news release.

More state police went to the area. Akins was arrested and taken into custody about four hours later. Police found a 9mm handgun with a 50-round ammunition drum.

Presley told state police agents she was not seriously injured. No one was injured by gunfire, according to the news release.

At the time of Sunday's arrest, Akins was free on bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the June 20, 2020, shooting at Club 428 that killed 39-year-old Patrick Smith.