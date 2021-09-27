Marriage licenses

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 16

Aaron Titus Artt, 21, and Ashley Ray Henson, 20, both of Pea Ridge Logan Christopher Branscum, 24, and Kaci Lynn Margaret Baker, 23, both of Bentonville Nickalas Adrian Coffer, 27, and Alexandra Alaine Howell, 24, both of Rogers Kent Allen Fricke, 37, and Mary Lee Franklin, 42, both of Emporia, Kan. Nathan Andrew Gutzman, 25, and Dara Christine Stellwagen, 24, both of Bella Vista Jeremy Scott Morrow, 40, and Morgan Christine Sandor, 24, both of Centerton Daniel Eduardo Salas Saldana, 30, and Daniela Abigail Perez Lopez, 25, both of Siloam Springs Harold Everett Starks II, 21, and Amber Nichole Lackey, 20, both of Rogers Dusty Lee Voshell, 30, Gentry, and Shyla LeRay Dixon, 28, Jay, Okla.

Sept. 17

Dylan Jacob Coffey, 22, and Morgen Ray Gardner, 22, both of Galena, Kan. Lori Short Frank, 58, and Shela Lynette Norman, 60, both of Bella Vista Phillip Russell Harrison, 31, and Hannah McCall Darby, 26, both of Bentonville Daniel Scott Jones, 40, and Morganne Danielle Masters, 29, both of Bella Vista Fernando Romo Lopez, 37, and Sarah Elizabeth Estes, 27, both of Cave Springs Ethan Dominick Magdich, 23, and Elizabeth Ashton Burton, 21, both of Rogers Grant Ellis Merkel, 23, and Kayla Renee Hudson, 24, both of Rogers Jacob Tyler Newcomb, 32, and Sydney Michelle Anderson, 30, both of Fayetteville Leroy Norton, 84, Bentonville, and Virginia Nell Herndon, 82, Centerton James Marvin Park, 53, and Christy Lucille Steinman, 47, both of Noel, Mo. Claye Evan Sherrill, 27, and Cyndell Michelle Wynn, 28, both of Spring-dale Johnathan Daniel Tanner, 27, Pea Ridge, and Madalynn Anne Salter, 23, Garfield Charles Wayne Townsend, 33, and Denice Michelle Cummins, 29, both of Centerton Enrique Ramon Vazquez-Garibaldi, 59, and Elsa Patricia Moreno-Gallegos, 58, both of Rogers

Sept. 20

Nicklas Bates Adair, 33, Watts, Okla., and Daryl Christian Nelson, 23, Westville, Okla. Zachariah Corey Echols, 33, Malvern, and Deche Elizabeth Posey, 34, Van Buren Anthony Wayne Fagan, 45, Bentonville, and Jennifer Alma Willer, 48, Washburn, Mo. Dakota Shayne Flatt, 25, and Amber Marie King, 25, both of Gentry John Christopher Lombardi Jr., 47, and Jamie Alston Eglin, 44, both of Bentonville Wilfredo Pinto Cano, 51, and Ana Madelia Flores, 44, both of Rogers Gregory Alan Renick, 33, and Mallory Vaughn Dunseath, 35, both of Brooklyn, N.Y. Adiel Rodriguez Marguez, 49, and Maria Isabel Nunez Sanchez, 48, both of Siloam Springs Brianna Marie Whitener, 19, and Cristen Nichole Haught, 24, both of North Little Rock Michael Patrick Youngblood, 51, and Alicia Kay Burnett, 35, both of Willis, Texas

Sept. 21

Kevin Scot Andis, 42, and Amy Renae Jackson, 47, both of Bella Vista Michael Charlton Batdorf, 29, and Reilly Marie Flood, 26, both of Rogers Gavin Scott Davis, 24, and Donna Elizabeth Johns, 22, both of Centerton Andrew Wesley Dodson, 23, and Mackenzie Leigh Mills, 24, both of Bentonville William Clay Flurry, 23, and Faith Kameron Guidry, 24, both of Benton-ville Ira John Heytz, 55, and Crystal Anne Wilson, 38, both of Tahlequah, Okla. Jeremy David Houchin, 34, and Chandler Kristene Shaw, 28, both of Bentonville Douglas Edward Humphrys, 33, and April Nicole Thomas, 34, both of Bentonville Landon Evan Dean Kilgo, 22, Bentonville, and Makenna Lucille Florer, 22, Siloam Springs Abel Montoya-Medrano, 43, and Mayra Lissette Bonilla, 38, both of Rogers Christopher Ryan Powell, 33, and Rachel Ann Oaks, 34, both of Decatur Alex Taylor Stanfill, 30, and Lyman Christopher Anderson, 29, both of Rogers

Sept. 22

Alexander Kaine Bull, 25, and Addison Michelle Bartlett-Watkins, 23, both of Rogers Shelbie Lorraine Cross, 30, and Bevin Carla Lockeby, 33, both of Bella Vista John Zachariah Glynn, 23, and Abigail Grace McBee, 23, both of Bentonville Mary Ellen Howard, 41, Colcord, Okla., and Kimberly Marie Jolley, 32, Siloam Springs Keola Johnny, 41, and Martha Priest, 41, both of Rogers Weslie Deandra Johns, 41, and Jamie Dawn Smith-Semien, 42, both of Cassville, Mo. Nathaniel Alan Johnson, 39, and Kelli Nichole McWhirt, 38, both of Bella Vista Daniel Wayne Kelly, 24, and Samantha Ranae Funk, 26, both of Webb City, Mo. Richard Erin Rushing, 50, and Alice Hsin-Hua Jensen, 43, both of Bentonville Richard Michael Shemanskis Jr., 26, and Emily Nicole Stacy, 26, both of Bentonville

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 16

Colton Blane Battles, 24, and Elizabeth Anne Gaddy, 24, both of Bartlesville, Okla. Johnathan Daniel Bearden, 27, and Nicole Marie Yates, 28, both of Fayetteville Brett Cebert Blair, 31, and Nicole Marie Mount, 32, both of Wylie, Texas Jared Mark Bogosian, 25, Flower Mound, Texas, and Emily Eileen Boudreaux, 24, Fayetteville Andrew Charles Heim, 34, and Ruth Lucille Harnishm 32, both of Fayetteville Grady Allen Kitterman, 21, and Rachel Marie Glenn, 20, both of Springdale Erwin Romel Serrano, 27, and Brittani Lynn Hill, 27, both of Springdale

Sept. 17

Reese Parker Dollins, 26, and Ashton Leigh Cothren, 28, both of Fayetteville Alvin English, 46, and Tuyen Thi Cam Nguyen, 27, both of Fayetteville Jonathan Gil-Araujo, 20, and Gabi Lee Stewart, 20, both of Springdale Garett Neil Gragg, 28, and Anneke Meghan Carr, 25, both of Lincoln Jarred Michael Hampton, 26, Fayetteville, and Kristi Xho Batchelor, 24, Springdale Derek Gene Lang, 30, and Rachel Diana Woods, 28, both of Tulsa, Okla. Paulton Mote, 43, and Crystal Rubon, 35, both of Springdale Jacob Robert Richardson, 39, and Trista Denise McVey, 35, both of Fayetteville Derrick DePaul Sam, 31, and Alexis Marie Doerr, 21, both of Fayetteville Tyler Chase Self, 27, West Fork, and Emma Madison Dillion, 24, Fayetteville Zachary Scott Spaulding, 34, and Sarah Maren Nelson, 30, both of Fayetteville Colson Alexander Tester, 25, and Katelyn Alyssa Caldwell, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Sept. 20

Sean Michael Allen, 27, Fayetteville, and Carina Larissa Larios, 25, Siloam Springs Justin Joseph Brown, 34, and Morgan Marie Howard, 34, both of Prairie Grove X Clark, 34, Fayetteville, and Megan Brooke Redd, 31, Harrison Thearn James Farmer, 28, and Megean Deshea Garst, 29, both of Prairie Grove Daniel Oscar Garcia Gomez Del Valle, 64, and Magdalena Ines Asborno, 41, both of Fayetteville Adam Patrick Glover, 31, and Madeline Ruth Whitaker, 29, both of Fayetteville Andrean Kattil, 41, and Antila L. Johnny, 41, both of Springdale Austin Jared Nichols, 31, and Allison Joan Fehr, 27, both of Springdale David Palos, 30, and Michelle Yvette Ponce, 23, both of Springdale Dennis Dean Tate Jr., 39, and Michelle Ann Hauck, 39, both of Broken Arrow, Okla. Kaniel Ri Widder, 22, and Abbigail Diane McFerron, 21, both of Fayetteville Randall Von Wisdom II, 32, and Linay Yolanda Burkhart, 31, both of Springdale

Sept. 21

William Vernon Babb, 35, and Kathrynn Debra Rector, 26, both of Fayetteville Cody Randall Bader, 29, Van Buren, and Danica Michelle Milone, 26, Fayetteville Justin Cole Harris, 43, and Susan Gale McBride, 51, both of Springdale Angel Sylvestre Holliman-Pecina, 22, and Faith Elizabeth Beistline, 19, both of Fayetteville Ronald Carlton Ikerd, 71, and Gloria Jean Thompson, 60, both of Prairie Grove Stephen Matthew Johnson, 45, and Leticha Ann Rommel, 50, both of Lincoln Francis Elmer Lejjena, 60, and Mathline Jesse, 56, both of Spring-dale Neil Allen McGaugh, 28, and Laura Nicole Weeks, 28, both of Spring-dale Cleston-lee David Murray, 28, and Kara Elizabeth Flynn, 28, both of Fayetteville Jesse James Poole, 37, and Ashley Dawn Poole, 38, both of Winslow Francisco Alfonso Rivas, 40, and Fabiola Nohemi Huerta Alvarado, 33, both of Hindsville Logan Micah Robrahn, 24, and Jaycee Rey Woods, 23, both of Kansas, Okla. Marcos Francisco Ruiz Aguilera, 38, and Luz Adriana Roman Rios, 36, both of Fayetteville Caleb Michael Washburn, 29, and Alyssa Chela Bowerman, 26, both of Springdale

Sept. 22

Luis Rey Acuna-Baeza, 43, and Yadira Gutierrez Arzate, 36, both of Prairie Grove Jacob Alexander Chavez, 23, and Erick Jose Galo Orellana, 29, both of Springdale Kyle Brent Cushing, 31, and Abigail Leigh Rigdon, 24, both of West-ville, Okla. Christopher Gene Elmore, 46, and Jessica Lauren Rowlett, 34, both of Fayetteville Joram Leo, 38, and Luciana Larron, 24, both of Springdale Keegan Duwayne Leonard, 21, and Lora Renee York, 19, both of Fayetteville Mitchell Glynn Solomon, 25, and Shannon Elizabeth Hocker, 26, both of Farmington Travis Martin Spikes, 29, and Brittany Hope Brackett, 27, both of Fayetteville Jose Esteban Vicen Flores, 24, and Anita Renee Blackbear, 44, both of Springdale Drew Parker Vinson, 23, Farmington, and Oakley Summer Sisemore, 25, Fayetteville