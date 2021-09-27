Mayorkas rules out shift on border walls

WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the Biden administration won't build walls on the border despite an increase in crossings.

"We have seen large numbers of individuals encountered at our border making a claim for asylum, for humanitarian relief," Mayorkas said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," adding that it's nothing new and spans several administrations. "It is the policy of this administration [that] we do not agree with a building of the wall."

"The law provides that individuals can make the claim for humanitarian relief," he said.

When asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" whether the administration's policies are encouraging even more immigration, Mayorkas said, "I don't think that is the case at all."

Mayorkas said last week that about 30,000 migrants have arrived in the Texas border town of Del Rio since Sept. 9. About 12,400 will be allowed to stay in the U.S. while their asylum applications are considered by immigration courts, he said.

Mayorkas said Friday that all migrants had been cleared from a squalid camp under a bridge in Del Rio.

In his "Meet the Press" interview, Mayorkas called U.S. immigration law "a completely broken system." The administration will try to rebuild "safe and orderly pathways for individuals to make their claims here in the United States," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, said his state will move to secure the border and that migrants will be arrested for trespassing.

"They sent a message and signal to the entire world that they are not going to secure the border," the Republican said on "Fox News Sunday" of the Biden administration.

Abbott said Texas will work to secure its border using the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"The people in south Texas -- they are angry," Abbott said.

Abbott also weighed in on an inquiry by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility to determine possible disciplinary action after an episode in which images showed agents menacing Haitian migrants. Abbott told Fox News that if federal agents are fired, then he will hire them to work for Texas.

As authorities have moved out the last of the migrants at the Del Rio camp, thousands of other Haitians who were en route to the border from South America have realized their window to make it to the U.S. has closed. So now they are looking to legalize their status in the countries they find themselves in, hoping to get work and wait until the next opportunity to head north.

Mexico's refugee agency has been overwhelmed and is backlogged. This year, about 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico.

The agency's director, Andres Ramirez, tweeted that the number of Haitian applications through August was 56% above all those received from 2013-20. He said hundreds had arrived last week at the agency's offices across Mexico.

Mexico has been sending migrants from Ciudad Acuna, the city across the border from Del Rio, to the southern city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala.

The government has maintained what is essentially a containment policy that seeks to keep asylum-seekers in southern Mexico and away from the U.S. border. But it is Mexico's poorest region, there is little work, and migrants have grown tired of waiting there.

There were long lines of mostly Haitian migrants outside the refugee agency's offices in Mexico City last week. They have been told that officials from the refugee agency will go to the shelter today to photograph applicants.

SOLDIERS' CROSSING

Elsewhere at the U.S. border, 14 Mexican soldiers were briefly detained and then returned to their country after they crossed into the U.S. at a bridge in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that two Mexican military vehicles early Saturday crossed the bridge that links El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Inadvertent crossings of the border by Mexican military forces have occurred in the past, but usually in areas where the border is not clearly marked, not at major border-crossing bridges.

The agency disclosed that the soldiers, their weapons and equipment "were secured for safety and processing" and that the soldiers said "they did not realize they had entered the U.S."

One of the Mexican soldiers "was assessed a civil penalty after CBP officers discovered a personal use amount of marijuana in his possession," Customs and Border Protection reported.

All 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico a few hours later after Mexican army officers came for them.

Mexico's Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Craig Torres of Bloomberg News and by Marcos Martinez Chacon of The Associated Press.