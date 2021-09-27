Niners rally, but can't control Rodgers at end

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Rodgers delivered for the Packers (2-1) after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play.

Green Bay had no timeouts but Rodgers completed passes of 25 and 17 yards to Adams to set up the game-winning kick and a raucous celebration in the end zone.

The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers (2-1) with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game.

Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers to back-to-back wins after a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans. Rodgers had six TD passes and no interceptions in wins over San Francisco (2-1) and Detroit.

The Niners returned home following back-to-back road wins back East but struggled to slow down Rodgers.

Rodgers connected on a 1-yard TD pass to Davante Adams and a 12-yarder in the fourth quarter to Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he exploited a banged-up 49ers secondary that lost two more players to injuries.

Green Bay107013--30

San Francisco07714--28

First Quarter

GB--FG Crosby 54, 10:06.

GB--Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:19.

Second Quarter

GB--A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 1:02.

SF--Lance 1 run (Gould kick), :00.

Third Quarter

SF--Aiyuk 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:41.

Fourth Quarter

GB--Valdes-Scantling 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:27.

SF--Sermon 1 run (Gould kick), 7:48.

GB--FG Crosby 38, 2:39.

SF--Juszczyk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :37.

GB--FG Crosby 51, :00.

GBSF

First downs2126

Total Net Yards353294

Rushes-yards25-10021-63

Passing253231

Punt Returns1-62-23

Kickoff Returns1-213-104

Interceptions Ret.1-300-0

Comp-Att-Int23-33-025-40-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-84-26

Punts3-54.6674-53.25

Fumbles-Lost1-02-1

Penalties-Yards7-874-86

Time of Possession30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Green Bay, Jones 19-82, Dillon 6-18. San Francisco, Sermon 10-31, Juszczyk 5-14, Kittle 1-9, Aiyuk 1-8, Lance 1-1, Mack 1-0, Samuel 2-0.

PASSING--Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-33-0-261. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-40-1-257.

RECEIVING--Green Bay, Adams 12-132, Valdes-Scantling 3-59, Jones 2-14, Dillon 2-8, Lazard 1-42, Tonyan 1-6, Deguara 1-4, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 4). San Francisco, Kittle 7-92, Samuel 5-52, Aiyuk 4-37, Juszczyk 4-37, Sanu 3-36, Sermon 2-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) scores a touchdown past Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage, top, defends a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton (93) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon, middle, runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)