Ouachita County deputy wounds armed man during domestic disturbance call

A Ouachita County Sheriff’s deputy shot an armed man early Sunday during a domestic disturbance call south of Camden, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Two deputies were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to a home on Arkansas 376 and began searching a wooded area near the residence for John Wesley Williams, 47, of Ouachita County. Williams had fled the home where he lived with two women, according to the Monday afternoon news release.

During the search, Williams fired a shotgun twice as the deputies moved closer. They ordered Williams to drop the gun, but he ignored the command and pointed the gun at one of the deputies who fired his service weapon striking Williams, according to state police.

Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigative case file which will be submitted to the Ouachita County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The names of the deputies involved were not released.