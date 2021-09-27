Pick 6 seals Weevils' win over ATU

RUSSELLVILLE -- A fourth-quarter interception Gregg Hooks returned for a touchdown made the difference as the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team held on to beat Arkansas Tech University 27-20 Saturday.

The Weevils came up with the only turnover in the contest, which ultimately ended up the difference on the scoreboard.

With the win UAM improves to 2-2 on the season while ATU drops to 0-4 overall.

The Boll Weevils (2-2 overall and Great American Conference) were the first to find the end zone when Devontae Dean capped a 68-yard drive in the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run around the left side.

Early in the second quarter the Wonder Boys (0-4 overall and GAC) managed a response with a rushing score of their own.

The two teams traded multiple empty possessions in the second quarter, but ATU found a way to take a 10-7 lead into halftime, knocking through a field goal as time expired.

After the Weevil defense forced ATU off the field on the opening drive of the second half, UAM marched right down the field to retake the lead. Dean and Demilon Brown chewed up yards on the ground, setting up Brown for a 6-yard quarterback keeper around the right side to go ahead 13-10.

On the very next drive the UAM defense stuffed ATU in the red zone to force a field goal. ATU put it through the uprights to tie the score again at 13-13.

The Weevils pounded the rock down the field for a 69-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead. Brown capped the scoring drive on a 21-yard rush to put UAM up 20-13.

With ATU driving down the field again threatening to score in the red zone, Hooks jumped a swing pass for an interception, taking it 77 yards the other way for a touchdown, extending the lead to 27-13 with under 4 minutes left. Hooks totaled eight tackles, including two for losses.

ATU found the end zone to cut it to a one-score game with 1:24 left, but the Weevils recovered the onside kick and ran down the clock.

Brown finished the game with 268 yards of total offense, completing 15-of-26 for 155 yards and rushing 13 times for 113 yards and two scores.

Dean found the end zone once on 18 carries for 62 yards. Tahji Gilbert also finished with eight tackles with a sack for the Weevils, who will host Southwestern Oklahoma State for a pink-out game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monticello's Convoy Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.