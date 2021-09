A woman was shot in the neck in Jonesboro on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Sun Avenue around 11:02 for a shooting call, according to a Jonesboro police report. Upon arrival, they discovered Racheal Morris, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound that entered the left side of her neck, police said.

She was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.