Stafford tosses 4 TDs; Bucs' streak ends

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Sean McVay's excitement over the big-play potential the Los Angeles Rams have with Matthew Stafford finally got the best of him Sunday.

The Rams had a 14-7 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the third quarter when they faced third-and-10 at the LA 25. McVay dialed up the perfect play that would be the defining moment in the Rams' 34-24 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

McVay called for a pass to DeSean Jackson on a go route. Jackson easily ran by cornerback Carlton Davis III, caught it at the Buccaneers 30 and then zig-zagged his way for the final 10 yards and into the tunnel. He was eventually greeted by the exuberant Rams coach, who ran down the sideline to celebrate his team going up by two touchdowns.

"I think my hamstrings are already sore. I probably pulled them both," McVay said jokingly. "I was being in the moment and having fun, enjoying watching these guys do their thing and there was a lot of reasons to be excited for our team today."

Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians said Jackson got wide open due to totally busted coverage and lack of communication in the secondary.

Stafford, who said he wanted to come to Los Angeles to play in big games, passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he outdueled Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (2-1), who had their 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak snapped.

"We're up in his face one time, he finds a guy wide open down the field and gets it to him. Other guys, they see him but they can't get it to 'em. He gets it to them, so he's a special player," Arians said of Stafford.

The Rams are 3-0 for the third time in McVay's five seasons. The Super Bowl, which they reached in the 2018 season, will be played in their palatial Hollywood Park home.

Stafford was off-target on five of his first six attempts before getting in a groove as the Rams scored on their next six drives.

Brady, who completed 41 of 55 passes for 432 yards and 2 touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw for more than 80,000 yards.

Mike Evans finished with eight receptions for 106 yards for the Bucs (2-1).

Stafford went 8 of 8 for 74 yards on a 14-play, 95-yard drive capped off with Tyler Higbee's 6-yard TD reception on a quick pass to give the Rams a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay tied it on the ensuing drive when Chris Godwin took a jet sweep 2 yards around the right end, but the game wouldn't stay even for long.

The Rams took a 14-7 lead into halftime when Cooper Kupp caught a 2-yard TD with 54 seconds remaining. It was the first of two scores for Kupp, who had nine catches for 96 yards.

After Jackson's score, Brady got the Buccaneers within 21-14 on a 1-yard keeper, but the Rams put it out of reach with 10 consecutive points. Stafford threw his fourth TD, 10 yards to Kupp, and Matt Gay added a 48-yard field goal.

After the teams traded field goals, Tampa Bay added a touchdown with 1:10 remaining when Giovani Bernard scored on a reception from 7 yards.

Tampa Bay07107--24

LA Rams014173--34

Second quarter

LAR--Higbee 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:20.

TB--Godwin 2 run (Succop kick), 4:03.

LAR--Kupp 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :51.

Third quarter

LAR--D.Jackson 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.

TB--Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 9:57.

LAR--Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:23.

LAR--FG Gay 48, 3:09.

TB--FG Succop 26, 1:14.

Fourth quarter

LAR--FG Gay 26, 8:14.

TB--Bernard 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:10.

Att--73,205.

TBLAR

First downs2722

Total Net Yards446407

Rushes-yards13-3524-76

Passing411331

Punt Returns1-41-9

Kickoff Returns2-480-0

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int41-55-027-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-211-12

Punts4-36.253-39.667

Fumbles-Lost2-01-0

Penalties-Yards7-411-4

Time of Possession29:5030:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tampa Bay, Brady 3-14, Jones 5-11, Fournette 4-8, Godwin 1-2. LA Rams, Michel 20-67, Funk 1-6, Woods 1-5, Stafford 2-(minus 2).

PASSING--Tampa Bay, Brady 41-55-0-432. LA Rams, Stafford 27-38-0-343.

RECEIVING--Tampa Bay, Bernard 9-51, Evans 8-106, Godwin 6-74, Gronkowski 4-55, Brate 4-35, Johnson 3-63, Fournette 3-26, Miller 2-11, Howard 1-11, Darden 1-0. LA Rams, Kupp 9-96, Higbee 5-40, Jefferson 4-42, D.Jackson 3-120, Woods 3-33, Michel 3-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tampa Bay, Succop 55.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks down as he sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, left, celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after Godwin scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski , right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) stands in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)