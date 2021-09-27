GOLF

Park eagles 18th, wins in El Dorado

Kum-Kang Park of South Korea, a Symetra Tour rookie, made a 20-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole Sunday to win the El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

The eagle gave Park a two-stroke victory and earned her a $26,250 paycheck to bring her 2021 earnings to $46,971. It was the first victory on the Symetra Tour for Park who finished with a 5-under 211.

Lilia Vu, Yaeeun Hong and Fatima Fernandez Cano finished in a three-way tie for second at 3 under. They earned $12,868 apiece.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Regina Plasencia finished in a six-way tie for eighth and earned $3,817.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls at Tennessee

The University of Arkansas (10-4, 1-2 SEC) lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 to No. 21 Tennessee (10-2, 2-0) on Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Maggie Cartwright led the Razorbacks with 14 digs.

Jillian Gillen had a team-high 13 kills and added nine digs for Arkansas. Taylor Head had 10 digs.

UALR rallies for road win

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (10-4, 1-1) came from two sets down for its first Sun Belt Conference victory of the season -- 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-12 -- against Appalachian State (4-10, 0-2) on Sunday afternoon in Boone, N.C.

Laura Jansen posted 22 kills, 12 digs and 4 blocks for the Trojans.

Laure Jansen finished with 17 kills and 19 digs.

ASU drops match to Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State University (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) lost 26-28, 25-15, 28-26, 25-17 to Coastal Carolina (8-4, 2-0) on Sunday in Conway, S.C.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves with 19 kills, while Lauren Musante and Julianna Cramer each recorded 19 assists and 8 digs.

Tatum Ticknor finished with 18 digs for ASU.

UCA loses to Stetson

The University of Central Arkansas (3-9, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) lost to Stetson (7-8, 2-1) 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 on Sunday in Jacksonville, Ala.

Alexis Stumbough and Lexie Gregory each finished with 11 digs for the Sugar Bears.

Lily Taylor had a team-high six kills for UCA.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services