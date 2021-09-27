State's active covid-19 cases continue to fall Sunday, with 579 fewer reported

The total number of active cases across Arkansas dropped by 579 Sunday to the lowest it's been in over two months, according to the state Health Department's update.

The department reported 417 new covid-19 cases on Sunday but the total number of active cases fell to 12,494.

Active cases jumped from 11,903 to 12,779 on July 22, continued trending upward and peaked at 25,735 on Aug. 14. The number of active cases has been on the decline this month but still remain nearly three times higher than the beginning of July.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily social media post, "For those who haven't gotten the vaccine, please consider doing so this week. For those who have, consider getting the booster when it becomes available."

Pulaski County had the most new cases reported Sunday, with 41, followed by Craighead County with 38 cases and Benton County with 27 cases.

Of the active cases, those 25-34 years old accounted for 1,791 cases, followed by 35-44 years old with 1,728 cases, according to the Health Department website data. Those 65 and older made up 1,721 of the active cases.

All groups 18 and younger accounted for 3,391 of the active cases Sunday.

According to the Health Department, 82.7% of individuals with active cases of covid-19 are unvaccinated. Since Feb. 1, 87.7% of those known to have covid-19 and 89.9% of those who had to be hospitalized were unvaccinated.

Little Rock School District reported no new cases this weekend for the 48-hour period beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.

Fifteen more deaths from the virus were reported Sunday, bringing the state's covid-19 death toll to 7,590 since March 2020, according to the Health Department. Since Feb. 1, 87.6% of those who have died were unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations were down by six from Saturday to 861 with 232 patients, two more, on ventilators.

Another 3,452 doses of vaccine were given out and 1,553 more Arkansans are fully immunized, according to the Health Department.

In Arkansas, 51.9% of the population 12 and up are now fully vaccinated and another 11.6% are partially so. Individuals with a third dose has risen to 22,928.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends an additional dose of mRNA covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.