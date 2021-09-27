Super Quiz: Gems

The name of this gem is from the Latin word for red.

A nickname for Ireland.

It is No. 10 on Mohs scale of mineral hardness.

This is the most delicate gemstone commonly worn and requires special care.

It is known for its green varieties and is a treasured stone in China.

This gem is a fossilized tree resin.

Title of an Alfred Hitchcock film and a novel by Leon Uris.

It is the most precious and valuable blue gemstone.