Hiker, 16, falls to death at Buffalo National River, park service says

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:06 p.m.
Lost Valley trail in Boxley Valley, Ark., on 10/06/2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

A 16-year old hiker from Ava, Mo. fell to his death near Lost Valley Trail at Buffalo National River on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

The Newton County sheriff’s office was dispatched around 1 p.m. for a fallen hiker near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail, a news release from the park service states.

According to the release, the teen was hiking with a large group from his church when he left the established trail and climbed up the steep hillside near the cave entrance.

The teen lost his footing and fell approximately 20 feet, suffering “traumatic head and spinal injuries,” the park service said.

He was unresponsive when rangers and paramedics arrived, and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, the release states.

