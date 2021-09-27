GOLF

Choi wins by two strokes

K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach for his first PGA Tour Champions win. The 51-year-old Choi reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and played the front nine in 5 under. The South Korean had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine for a 13-under 203 total in his first victory since 2011, at The Players Championship. The 64-year-old Langer, who has 41 PGA Tour Champions wins, had an uneven final round of 4-under 68 that included seven birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey. The 50-year-old Cejka, who has two victories on the over-50 tour, started quickly, opening with three consecutive birdies, and four in the first five holes. He went on to bogey Nos. 6 and 8 and played the back nine in 2 under for a 68. Choi, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, had a previous best finish on the senior circuit of tie for second at the 2020 Sanford International, where he lost in three-man playoff. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished in a tie for 10th with a 6-under 210. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) capped the weekend with a 2-over 218.

FOOTBALL

Auburn fires WR coach

Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season. Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the firing Sunday evening, a day after the 22nd-ranked Tigers had to rally in the final minute to beat Georgia State. Auburn’s offensive struggles led Coach Bryan Harsin to bench third-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU transfer T.J. Finley threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds left and Smoke Monday added an interception return for a score in the 34-24 win. Williams spent the last six years coaching receivers at Troy, where he played from 2006-09.

Utah player killed in shooting

A University of Utah football player has died in in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said. The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13, and less than a year after a teammate of Lowe’s died in an accidental shooting. Police said another victim in Sunday’s shooting incident — a woman — was hospitalized in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect. Lowe, 21, was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020. Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas.

BASEBALL

A’s Andrus suffers broken leg

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it to home plate. A’s trainer Nick Paparesta noted that Andrus had been hit in the same leg earlier in the game and had other minor injuries in his left leg. This injury was a fractured fibula.

BASKETBALL Suns’ Booker sidelined

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Suns said Sunday that the two-time All-Star won’t participate in today’s media day. The team said it would have no further updates until he’s ready for training camp. The 24-year-old Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals last season before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. He averaged 25.6 points per game last season, teaming with veteran Chris Paul to form one of the league’s top backcourts.

TENNIS

Kwon claims Astana title

Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean tennis player for 18 years to win a men’s tour title as he beat James Duckworth 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final of the Astana Open in Nul-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. In his first tour final, Kwon saved three set points in the first-set tie-break after going 6-3 down before winning five consecutive points to take the set. Duckworth broke Kwon in the first game of the second set but struggled to hold his own serve, landing just 33% of first serves in the second set, and was broken twice in reply.

Top seed wins Moselle Open

Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year and fourth win in four finals as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6

(2), 6-3 in the Moselle Open final in Metz, France, on Sunday. The 24-year-old Pole did not drop a set in winning the indoor tournament for the first time. The Wimbledon semifinalist — and the last player to have faced 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals before the tennis great’s knee surgery — had nine aces but dropped serve twice against his second-seeded opponent. Hurkacz had to rally from a break down in the first set before starting to dictate more from the baseline against the big-hitting Spaniard, breaking his serve four times.

MOTOR SPORTS

Palou earns IndyCar championship

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Smooth and steady, same as he’s been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolls along the Long Beach waterfront.

Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Palou’s dream growing up outside of Barcelona was to someday make it to IndyCar and if he was lucky, maybe he could land a ride with Ganassi. He manifested both goals when, as an IndyCar rookie last year, he introduced himself to Ganassi during Palou’s first Indianapolis 500 and parlayed it into a ride for this season.

Palou won the season opener, finished second in the Indy 500 and led the standings 12 of the 16 weeks. After climbing his way through the European ranks, Palou raced two years in Japan and hasn’t won a title since competing in go-karts as a teenager in Spain.