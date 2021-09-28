2 kids missing from Monticello youth facility found in North Little Rock

Two of the three male teens who were reported missing more than a week ago at a Monticello youth facility have been found.

A spokesman with the Arkansas Department of Human Services' Division of Youth Services confirmed Monday that the two captured boys, one of whom is from Pine Bluff, were apprehended in North Little Rock and sent to a facility in Alexander, just southwest of Little Rock on the Pulaski-Saline county border.

Trevor White, 15, was found along with the youth from Pine Bluff, whom DYS officials did not identify because he was not charged with a felony. The other identified male, Levi Varnell, 15, was still missing as of Monday morning, DYS confirmed.

Sarah Phillips, the aunt of the Pine Bluff teen, said she received a call from a friend who was at McCain Mall that she had spotted him and the two identified boys. Phillips said she was in the area and called police to the shopping center.

A man from Pine Bluff who knew Phillips' friend grabbed her nephew and took him to the police, Phillips said. Phillips added her husband tracked White down, and the North Little Rock police apprehended him later.

DYS did not confirm the nature of the arrests.

The three boys were reported missing from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services in Monticello on Sept. 19. Phillips said they showed up at her mother's house in Pine Bluff the morning of Sept. 20 and were spotted by another person in Jefferson later that day.

Varnell is described as white with blond hair. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge about Varnell's whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Youth Services.