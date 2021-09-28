Archery range opens at Osage Park

BENTONVILLE -- The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville opens to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The outdoor range has 20 archery lanes with the ability to shoot at targets close as 20 feet or as far as 230 feet. The range will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Quiver offers trained instructors ready to provide individual instruction on what equipment to use and how to aim for success. Hourly and annual membership rates are available for purchase, with all equipment rentals included. Shooters may bring their own equipment or use the free equipment that comes with an hourly or annual membership.

Archery programs will also be taught for adults and children 8 and older.

Equipment includes recurve bows with draw weights from 15 to 30 pounds. Genesis and Genesis Mini Universal compound bows are available for right- and left-handed archers.

It's recommended people make reservations online at thequiverarchery.com to ensure space is available. Groups are welcome at the range and should contact rentals@peelcompton.org.