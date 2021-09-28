ASC events scheduled for October

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' October events will include the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble in concert, CrEATe Lab with recipes and auditions for two productions: A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Seussified Christmas Carol.

Live@5 featuring UAPB Jazz Ensemble -- Friday

The Arts & Science Center will host the UAPB Jazz Ensemble during its Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St.

The Jazz Ensemble performs a variety of styles which include swing, contemporary and funk. This ensemble tours locally and nationally, according to a news release.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to attend.

ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Printmaking -- Oct. 9

The community is invited to join the Arts & Science Center during Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1–3 p.m. Oct. 9. People can explore techniques of creating unique art pieces through the printmaking process. This event is free.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Teen Minecraft Lampworking Workshop -- Oct. 9

Glassmith Olivia Valentine will lead a Minecraft-inspired lampworking workshop for ages 12-17 from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9.

Students will learn to safely craft with a glass-melting torch. They will create in-game items like ender pearls and mushrooms using basic glass melting and manipulation skills. The workshop will be at ASC's The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

The cost is $80 for ASC members and $90 for nonmembers. For the flex pay option or details, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya -- Saturdays beginning Oct. 23

The Arts & Science Center's nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab is back. Community youth can participate in sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375.

ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. With the creation of her Kids Cook! school in 2004, Anaya has instilled the knowledge of healthy eating in numerous community youth through nutritious recipes and safe, hands-on cooking experiences, according to the release.

The fall 2021 CrEATe Lab series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort at Pine Bluff. The fall workshop series will include a session with a registered dietitian on Nov. 6, and a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Auditions for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol" -- Oct. 24-26

The Arts & Science Center will host auditions for its holiday double feature Oct. 24-26.

Auditions are open to ages 10 and older, with newcomers welcome. Performers must be available for showtimes on 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, 2021.

Script selections will be available at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St. To request a selection before auditions, email Theatre Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

The classic animated television special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

"A Seussified Christmas Carol" is a whimsical reinvention of Dickens' most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. This tale of glorious holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with if he'd had his way with the story, according to the release. The sponsor is Simmons Bank.

Performances: "You Have the Right to Remain Dead"-- Oct. 29-31

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center's production of "You Have the Right to Remain Dead," an audience participation murder mystery comedy. Martin Carty will direct the production at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, and 2 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a costume contest with prizes at the Friday and Saturday night performances.

"The audience is encouraged to dress up in their most fabulous costumes," according to the release.

Did a member of the cast do it -- or did someone in the audience? And just who was murdered, anyway? Get all the answers by joining ASC's audience participation murder mystery comedy "You Have the Right to Remain Dead." Find out what happened -- to whom and by whom!

In "You Have the Right to Remain Dead," narrator Harnell Chesterton takes the audience to visit a small community theater group staging a play set in the Deep South. The play's characters are all in an uproar because Fat Daddy, the patriarch of the family, is about to change his will. Is Fat Daddy the target of the killer? Is his wife, Sweet Mamma, looking to do him in? Or is it his son Earl, daughter-in-law Savannah or daughter Hyacinth? Maybe it's the hired hand Clete! Just wait until local police sleuth Officer Bainbridge begins his investigation!

This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Exhibition: "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster" -- Oct. 28–Jan. 29

The Arts & Science Center will host "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster," a portrait exhibition that opens Oct. 28 with a reception from 5-7 p.m.

DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art.

"In this exhibition, with each subject's intrinsic beauty illustrated, she explores how to celebrate individuality in today's American 'melting pot.' Labels society assigns have the power to divide or connect. Through the exhibition, the community is invited to look beyond and see the uniqueness of others," according to the release.

This exhibition, sponsored by Relyance Bank, will run through Jan. 29.

Details: asc701.org.