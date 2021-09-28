Attorney, journalist to speak on politics

EL DORADO -- Attorney Richard H. Mays and journalist Ernie Dumas, both El Dorado natives, will speak at the Union County Democratic Party monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today in the South Arkansas Community College Library Auditorium.

The topic of their presentation is "The Law and Politics in Arkansas."

Mays is a Little Rock attorney who specializes in environmental protection law. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on behalf of eight Arkansas residents who alleged that Rutledge "misused taxpayer dollars on self-promotion and activities that were not in the state's interest, including efforts to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin."

Dumas is a long-time political writer. In 1962, while working as a reporter for the Arkansas Gazette, Dumas began to cover state politics. After the Arkansas Gazette closed, he began to write for the Arkansas Times. His most recent book is The Education of Ernie Dumas: Chronicles of the Arkansas Political Mind.

The meeting is open to the public. More information is available from Kensel Green at (870) 918-4017 or Karen Baribeault at (708) 870-6870 or the Union County Democrats Facebook page.