Booster-shot clinics lined up

Pfizer covid-19 booster shots will be given at Pine Bluff during community clinics sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health's Office of Health Equity.

The agency is partnering with cities to host Pfizer covid-19 booster shot clinics for eligible people needing the shots and to those who have not yet been fully vaccinated, according to a news release.

Local clinic dates, times include:

Friday, Oct. 1 – Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff, 8:30 a.m.;

Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 – Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, 9 a.m.-noon.

The community clinics are being held to ensure minority populations have equitable access to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in convenient locations. Participants will receive lunch and an entry to win a $500 raffle. Flu vaccinations will also be available, according to the release.

People who had the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria should get a booster shot six months after their second dose:

Ages 65 years and older;

Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions;

Ages 18 years and older and are residents in long-term care settings.

Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions;

Ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for covid-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

To schedule an appointment, call (501) 246-0127. Walk-in appointments are also available. For details or the state list of clinics, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.