COLUMNIST: Dixie Highway now Harriet Tubman Highway, because symbols matter

The Miami Herald

The right thing finally happened in south Florida last week. Dixie Highway is now Harriet Tubman Highway. A sign proclaiming the new name was unveiled on Saturday, the first in a series that will replace the signs that have long tarnished our landscape.

With cars whizzing by, state and local lawmakers and other leaders applauded as the wrapping fell away from the new sign near the Vizcaya Metrorail station. Tubman's name was there for all to see.

Removing a name linked with the Confederacy is simply removing a symbol. It doesn't erase the past or scrub away the enduring stain of slavery. It doesn't fix our current problems with racism.

But symbols can also be powerful. Earlier this month, a 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from Richmond, Va., a move that happened only after the towering statue became a focus of Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder. Two weeks later, a monument honoring the abolition of slavery rose a few miles away.

Symbols, yes, but they matter.

If you still don't quite understand what's in a name, think about what former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss said at the Harriet Tubman Highway unveiling ceremony: "If there was a Fidel Castro Highway in Miami-Dade, would we say 'Get over it'? It would not just be no, it would be hell no. ... The time is always right to do something right."