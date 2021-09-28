Crews finishing Bella Vista Bypass, lane closings set

BENTONVILLE -- Crews will put the finishing touches on the new Bella Vista Bypass over the next couple of weeks.

Construction of the bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires various lane closings at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71/Bella Vista Bypass interchange for painting, hanging overhead signs and working on asphalt pavement. Alternating lane closings will impact roads connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, the Bella Vista Bypass and I-49 ramps during overnight hours through Oct. 9.

• Sunday nights: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Monday through Thursday nights: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday nights: 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.