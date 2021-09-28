Deer report helps with scouting

Hunters interested in scouting a new piece of public land may want to take a look at the recently published 2020-21 Arkansas Deer Summary Report.

The report, produced each year by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission deer program coordinators, includes data collected from checked harvests as well as voluntary hunter surveys during the season. It gives detailed breakdowns of statewide harvest and offers insight on biological data, such as body weight and antler size of deer seen and harvested by hunters.

Last year's deer harvest of 216,835 was the highest on record. It also was the eighth year in the last decade that Arkansas's checked deer harvest topped the 200,000 mark.

The three public hunting areas with the highest reported harvest include Ozark National Forest Wildlife Management Area (824 deer), the South Unit of Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge (630 deer) and Piney Creeks Wildlife Management Area (588 deer), according to last year's data.

Hunters should recognize the large size of these three public areas when making comparisons. Ozark National Forest Wildlife Management Area is 126,889 acres, the White River Refuge is 160,000 acres and Piney Creeks Wildlife Management Area measures 504,643 acres.

Other public lands throughout the state offer some high harvest rates when the harvest is compared to the acreage. Mike Freeze Wattensaw, Moro Big Pine and Trusten Holder wildlife management areas all produced impressive numbers of deer for their size, with Trusten Holder being one of the best in the state at a harvest rate of one deer taken for every 61 acres.

Most wildlife management areas with high harvest rates on smaller acreages also have firearms hunts that are regulated by a drawn permit system, which is conducted each June. This helps maintain a high-quality hunting experience for hunters who draw these areas. Bowhunters still may hunt on these areas when permit hunts are not being conducted, but hunting with a muzzle-loader or modern gun is not allowed without a permit.