El Dorado takes 2nd consecutive title

GLENWOOD -- Before the start of the Class 5A girls state golf tournament at Glenwood Country Club on Monday, everyone except El Dorado knew they were gunning for second place.

The Lady Wildcats took home team championship for the second consecutive year. Led by Aubrey Marx's 80, who shot an 82 last year at the team's home course of Mystic Creek Golf Club, Hope Walthall and Lani Hammock turned in cards of 88 each to earn the team's eighth state title by 17 strokes.

"Well, it was a great feeling to go back-to-back state champions with this group of kids," El Dorado Coach Chris Ezell said. "We had everybody back from last year's state champion team. And so we felt like there was a little bit added pressure having all those seniors back for one more run. So we kind of felt that all season long, but the girls stepped up and handled that pretty well, I would say."

Mountain Home and Greenwood both had team scores of 273, leading to a playoff. The Lady Bombers were represented by junior Reagan Webb and senior Ella Brashears, while seniors Hallie Jones and Grace Woody represented the Lady Bulldogs.

Starting on No. 1, both duos bogeyed the hole, sending them to a second playoff hole on No. 18.

With all four players on the green, Webb was forced to two-putt after taking the safe shot to the fairway after her drive landed in the trees to the right for a double bogey.

"To be a young girl with a mob following you, and having to make some of those putts and some of those shots was impressive," Mountain Home Coach Dell Leonard said about Webb. "Where we're at right now as a program is, you've got to go through some of those struggles before you can get where you want to get. As much as it hurts right now, I think you go through things like that as a program to eventually get where you want to get, and I hope that -- I believe, I know we're heading in the right direction."

Brashears was the only player whose initial drive landed in the fairway, but after Woody's third shot rolled through the back of the green, she had a solid chip to set up an easy putt for bogey. Webb and Jones also bogeyed the hole to give the Lady Bulldogs the runner-up trophy and a bit of revenge after the Lady Bombers defeated them last week in the 5A-West Conference tournament.

"They beat us last week, and we knew we didn't play our best from one, two and three. Our goal was to get second place because El Dorado girls are really solid," Greenwood Coach Ronnie Sockey said.

Sheridan senior Emma Hester earned medalist honors for the second time in two weeks after beating out Marx in a playoff last week in the 5A-South Conference tournament at Glenwood Country Club. Hester shot her second-straight 4-over 76 as well, despite double bogeying on No. 18 to finish the day.

Jonesboro sophomore Caroline Hughes, who was medalist last year after a playoff, was runner-up with a 7-over 79. It was only her second round on the course including Sunday's practice round.