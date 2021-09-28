Ford, partner to build plants in two states

GLENDALE, Ky. -- Ford and a partner company said they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025 -- an investment in the future of electric-vehicle technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's manufacturing footprint toward the South.

The factories, to be built in Kentucky and Tennessee, will make batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles that will be produced in North America. Combined, they mark the single largest manufacturing investment in the 118-year-old company's history and one of the largest factory outlays in the world.

The new factories will create jobs that are likely to pay solid wages. Most of the new jobs will be full time, with a few having temporary status to fill in for vacations and absent workers.

Together with its battery partner, SK Innovation of South Korea, Ford announced a $5.6 billion investment in rural Stanton, Tenn., where it will build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups. A joint venture called BlueOvalSK will construct a battery factory on the same site near Memphis, plus twin battery plants in Glendale, Ky., near Louisville. Ford estimated the Kentucky investment at $5.8 billion.

The company said its share of the overall effort would be $7 billion.

A 1,551-acre field, seen Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, will become the site of of a joint venture with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation to create the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky. The dedicated battery manufacturing complex will be creating 5,000 jobs, and is intended to supply Ford's North American assembly plants with locally assembled batteries. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

This Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo, shows a 1,551-acre field which will become the site of of a joint venture with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation to create the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky. The dedicated battery manufacturing complex is intended to supply Ford's North American assembly plants with locally assembled batteries. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)