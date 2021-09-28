Guilty on all counts, says jury in R. Kelly sex trial

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," was convicted Monday in a sex-trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly, 54, guilty of all nine counts, including racketeering, on their second day of deliberations. Kelly wore a mask below black-rimmed glasses, remaining motionless with eyes downcast, as the verdict was read in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors alleged that the entourage of managers and aides who helped Kelly meet girls -- and keep them obedient and quiet -- amounted to a criminal enterprise. Two people have been charged with Kelly in a separate federal case pending in Chicago.

He faces the possibility of decades in prison for crimes including violating the Mann Act, a sex-trafficking law that prohibits taking anyone across state lines "for any immoral purpose." Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

One of Kelly's lawyers, Deveraux Cannick, said he was disappointed and hoped to appeal.

"I think I'm even more disappointed the government brought the case in the first place, given all the inconsistencies," Cannick said.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

For years, the public and the news media seemed to be more amused than horrified by allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, starting with Kelly's illegal marriage to the R&B phenom Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15.

Kelly had been tried once before, in Chicago, in a child pornography case, but was acquitted in 2008.

Widespread public condemnation didn't come until a widely watched docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly," helped make his case a signifier of the #MeToo era, and gave voice to accusers who wondered if their stories were previously ignored because they were Black women.

"To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served," Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said Monday.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer for some of Kelly's accusers, said outside the courthouse that of all the predators she's gone after -- a list including Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein -- "Mr. Kelly is the worst."

Several of Kelly's accusers testified without using their real names to protect their privacy. Jurors were shown homemade videos of Kelly engaging in sex acts that prosecutors said were not consensual.

The defense labeled the accusers "groupies" and "stalkers."

Kelly's lawyer, Cannick, questioned why women stayed in relationships with Kelly if they thought they were being exploited.

"You made a choice," Cannick told one woman who testified, adding, "You participated of your own will."

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed without bail since 2019. The New York case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. Trial dates in those cases have yet to be set.

Prosecutors painted the singer as a pampered man-child and control freak. His accusers said they were under orders to call him "Daddy," to jump and kiss him anytime he walked into a room, and to cheer only for him when he played pickup basketball games.

Some said they believed the videotapes he shot of them having sex would be used against them if they exposed what was happening.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press.