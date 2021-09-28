Heart-N-Hands club goes over keys for attitude

Sandy Smith presented the program, "Attitude is Everything," at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting was held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall, according to a news release.

"According to Winston Churchill, 'Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.'" Smith stated that only about 10 to 15 percent of Americans identify themselves as truly happy. "Anyone can be happy in the right situation. People are most satisfied with life when their work and leisure life provide them the opportunity to use their skills," according to the presentation.

"Somewhere between being overwhelmed and being bored is the ideal mix for being happy and having a positive attitude. Happy people are appropriately challenged in ways that allow them to personally contribute. Individuals with a positive attitude are also supported by close relationships with family members, friends, and fellow employees and are more likely to be involved with a faith community," according to the presentation.

In closing, Smith recommended that people should work on something challenging to maintain a positive attitude. Hard work can be fulfilling when one can see and believe in the purpose of the task. Another recommendation is to do something for others.

"It shows that we care for others and helps them care for us," she said.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, Delores Kelley, president, conducted the business session. She requested that the club bring cans of soup to the next club meeting for the Transformation Project's backpack program.

Kelley announced that the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club Fall Council would be held at the waterfront building. She discussed the menu for the event. Those planning to attend were given choices for a meat and dessert and were asked to make a choice.

The Transformation Project is needing volunteers to help with their fall carnival which on Oct. 29 at the Pursuit Church.

Debbie James discussed the Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show. Check-in was set for Sept. 26 and judging on Sept. 27.

Events that the club can look forward to attending are: Leader training at 9:45 a.m. followed by the board meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St., on Oct. 5; Fall Council at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the waterfront pavilion; Delta District President's Day at the White County Extension Conference Room at Searcy on Oct. 21, county workshop (topic: Mason Jars) 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1-3:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service Office.