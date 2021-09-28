• Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, was heard saying: "If he has something to tell me, then he can come," after he was hit on the shoulder by an egg thrown at him by an unidentified man during a visit to an international food trade fair in Lyon.

• Bette Zirkelbach of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, which rehabilitates sick and injured sea turtles, said a 230-pound female loggerhead turtle was flown to a conservation facility in South Padre Island, Texas, where it will live after surviving a boat strike.

• Christopher Pogozelski, 22, an actor at a haunted house attraction in Berea, Ohio, was charged with negligent assault after he used a real knife with a 12-inch blade, meant to be a realistic scary prop, to stab an 11-year-old boy in the foot, police said.

• Franziska Giffey, 43, a former German Cabinet minister who was forced to resign in a plagiarism scandal, is set to become Berlin's first female mayor after narrowly defeating a Greens Party candidate, saying it was "about time" a woman led the city.

• Raymond Burke, 73, a high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal and vaccine skeptic who was placed on a ventilator after contracting covid-19, said he is still struggling to recover after leaving a Wisconsin hospital to undergo in-home rehabilitation.

• Janet Hinds, accused in the hit-and-run death of Chattanooga, Tenn., police officer Nicholas Galinger in 2019 as he checked water flowing from under a manhole cover, was convicted by a jury of reckless driving and vehicular homicide, prosecutors said.

• Robert M., a Polish man identified by only his first name because of privacy laws, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of instigating a murder in 2002 that involved four other men who sealed a pact of silence by cannibalizing the victim's body.

• Thomas Henshall Jr., 37, of Chattanooga, Tenn., who police said drove a pickup carrying the tarp-covered corpse of his mother, who had been fatally shot, across several county lines to a Nashville hospital, was charged with failing to report a death.

• Ned Price, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department, will be self-quarantining for 10 days after testing positive for covid-19 after attending the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who tested negative on Monday.