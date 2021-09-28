About mind control

Re Hegelian Dialectic: Intentional or not, Mike Masterson hit the nail on the head with his slant on mind control via the Hegelian Dialectic. As many see it, dark forces created the Big Lie and pushed for the restrictive voting rights laws enacted afterwards, thus enslaving our democracy. A tip o' the hat to Mike for enlightening so many.

TODD DAHLIN

Mountain Home

On differing opinions

Thank you, Arkansas Democrat- Gazette, for continuing to publish columns with differing opinions. I want to read conflicting views so I can have enough information to consider before making up my own mind.

I read letters stating "CNN is just a branch of the Democratic Party," "I never listen to Fox. They lie all the time," or "Why do you keep printing that column? I never read it; he's wrong about everything." How do you know if you never read or listen? Without an alternative view, how do you form an opinion? Are you merely adopting someone else's view as your own? That thought process is quick, easy, and of little value.

I listen to a podcast that ends each broadcast with the advice, "Listen or read something this week that you know you will disagree with." Sound advice. I have no fear of those who disagree with me if they are open-minded and informed. We can learn something from each other. I fear the people who respect only those who agree with them, never want to hear any conflicting evidence, and want to prevent everyone else from presenting any thoughts contrary to their own.

They are to be feared greatly.

CARL LOEWER

Wynne

Don mourning wear

I also am concerned about the unvaccinated, but don't we all already know that Leslie Rutledge is tired of going to funerals?

CHARLES H. BROWN

Fairfield Bay

Let's talk about taxes

Taxes have been in the Arkansas news lately. Voters in Little Rock turned down the mayor's proposal for a one-cent sales-tax increase, and leading Republicans are talking about reducing or eliminating the income tax.

My wife and I were opposed to an increase in sales taxes that fall disproportionally on lower-income citizens. Arkansas is already one of the highest sales-tax states (second or third, I believe) with those taxes accounting apparently for nearly half of state revenue. The income tax is our most progressive tax and seems to account for about a third of state revenue.

I realize cutting high-end taxes is the Republican answer to all problems, but experience has proven that such cuts only help the rich and do not stimulate the economy--"trickle down" is another Republican big lie at both the federal and state levels.

Where we are on the low end is in property taxes, severance taxes, and taxes on business. It would appear that we would do best for ordinary Arkansans by cutting the sales tax, leaving the income tax alone, and taking a hard look at wealth that is sitting around being relatively undertaxed.

As long as Republicans run the state, of course, none of that will happen.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock

Endorsed statement

The John Deering cartoon appearing on the editorial page of the Sunday edition of the Democrat-Gazette is clearly an editorial. This paragraph of the Core Values, published daily in the Democrat-Gazette, states, "When a newspaper delivers both news and opinions, the impartiality and credibility of the news organization can be questioned. To minimize this as much as possible there needs to be a sharp and clear distinction between news and opinion, both to those providing and consuming the news."

I believe the Deering cartoon can't be considered opinion since it is published beneath the bold heading "Editorial Page." This means the Border Patrol agent in the cartoon is making a statement endorsed by the editors. There is no video evidence nor witness accounts of anyone being whipped with the agent's reins. These agents were trained to protect our border by the U.S. government, using government-issued and owned horses and equipment, and they were just doing their jobs.

An apology from Deering and the Democrat-Gazette should be forthcoming to these horse-mounted Border Patrol agents. Don't expect any from Joe, Maxine or Al, nor the complacent media. Ain't gonna happen.

HOMER FELTNER

Maumelle