LR man arrested in theft of vehicle

Little Rock police arrested a man early Monday in connection with a vehicle theft at Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South on West 65th Street.

Steven Daniel Hicks, 33, of Little Rock was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on charges of theft by receiving and possession of an instrument of a crime, according to the arrest report.

Officers were patrolling the area and ran the plate of a stolen vehicle, according to the report. Hotel management told police the room where the vehicle's driver was staying.

Police arrested Hicks and officers said they saw the key for the vehicle hanging off his belt loop.

LR man arrested after traffic stop

A North Little Rock police traffic stop on Doyle Venable Drive turned into an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle and assault.

Byron Michell Huskey, 24, of Little Rock was arrested on two counts of theft by receiving, aggravated assault and fleeing.

When the officer trying to make the traffic stop activated the police car's emergency equipment, Huskey reversed into the occupied car behind him, according to the arrest report.

Huskey was being held Monday evening at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.