Man arrested after Fort Smith shooting Monday

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in the downtown area Monday night.

Jesse Floyd Earls, 67, of Fort Smith is being held without bond at the Sebastian County Jail in connection with first-degree battery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving -- firearm -- and felon in possession of a firearm, an online inmate roster shows.

He is also being held on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay fine and for failure to appear.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman with the Fort Smith Police Department, said Tuesday the shooting took place about 7:13 p.m. Monday around the 100 block of Garrison Avenue near Harry E. Kelley Park in downtown Fort Smith.

A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times, although the injuries she sustained were not life-threatening, Mitchell said.

He police haven't yet located a second, male victim who is in the initial report. Witnesses at the scene told officers the man fled on foot when the gunshots started.

"So we believe everything is accounted for, but we do still need to talk to him," Mitchell said. "We would invite that individual to come forward and tell us what he knows."

Earls is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to a detention center deputy.