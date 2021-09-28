Missouri hiker, 16, falls to death at Buffalo National River

A 16-year-old hiker from Ava, Mo., died Saturday after falling 20 feet in the Buffalo National River park in north Arkansas.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, the Newton County sheriff's office was notified that a male had fallen near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The boy was hiking with a large group from his church when he left the established trail and scrambled up the steep hillside near the cave entrance, according to the release from Cassie Branstetter, a spokeswoman for the Buffalo National River.

"After losing his footing, the teenager fell approximately 20 feet sustaining traumatic head and spinal injuries," the release stated.

"Witnesses conducted CPR and rendered first aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene," according to the release. "The teen was unresponsive when National Park Service rangers and paramedics arrived. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful."

Branstetter said the boy's name wouldn't be released Monday.