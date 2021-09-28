Morrilton crash kills youth, hurts 1

An unnamed minor died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Arkansas 95 in Morrilton, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The minor was driving northbound on the highway in a 1999 Ford at around 7:42 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and into a ditch, traveling a short distance before it overturned twice, the report said.

Another unnamed minor was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.