Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Garrett Davis, 26, of 12428 Mains Road in Lowell was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Davis was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jordan Falls, 30, of 8334 Crows Roost Place in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Falls was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Barry Welch, 23, of 6104 S.W. Rutland Road #105 in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Welch was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Jeremy Bobo, 36, of 601 Spur Lane in Centerton was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Bobo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jackson Smith, 22, of 1918 Davis Ford Road in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Smith was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Elijah Guise, 22, of 1764 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with stalking. Guise was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

• Leah Benner, 34, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Benner was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Roberto Martinez-Hernandez, 21, of 902 Brookhaven Court in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Martinez-Hernandez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

West Fork

• Ashtyon Slavens, 24, of 166 Ann St. in West Fork was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Slavens was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.