NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are prowling shallow and deep water, but the catching remains tough.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using top-water lures early. Switch to plastic worms or spinner baits later in the day.

Striped bass fishing is slow as well, Jones said. Anglers are using brood minnows near Beaver Dam. Walleye fishing is fair. A nightcrawler rig trolled behind a bottom bouncer is the best method. Jigging spoons may also work. Crappie fishing is slow.

Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 70s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends fishing for walleye along long points on the north end of the lake. Use jigging spoons or nightcrawler rigs. Bluegill are biting fair on worms or crickets.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with nightcrawlers and Power Bait. Good Power Bait colors are rainbow, sunrise, red and orange.

Small jigs in olive and black or olive and orange are good to use. Try fly fishing with size 14 nymphs or scuds.

Power generation has been mainly in the afternoon, creating high water and faster flow.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said catfish are being caught from the public fishing dock with nightcrawlers or glow worms. Bluegill are biting well in shallow water on crickets or worms. Black bass fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms. Channel catfish are in shallow water and biting nightcrawlers. Bluegill are biting worms, but the fish are scattered.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting well on cut sunfish, nightcrawlers and stink bait at all Bella Vista lakes. Use top-water lures early for black bass. Go with worms or crickets to catch bluegill.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms rigged any way an angler likes to use them. Try top-water lures and square-billed crank baits early.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with tube baits in dark colors. Smoke-colored grubs are working well. So are 4-inch plastic lizards and Tiny Torpedo top-water lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with crank baits and spinner baits. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or live bait. Crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around docks and structure.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures. White bass fishing is good with crank baits, minnows or Sassy Shad lures.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting jig and pigs along gravel points. Fish six feet deep early and deeper later in the day. A drop-shot rig is working around docks and treetops 20 to 25 feet deep. Try a swim bait around trees and flats.