NWA outdoor briefs

Effort recycles fishing line

University of Arkansas cooperative extension service aims to keep fishing line out of the environment with its fishing line recycling effort, Adopt-A-Bin.

Volunteers are needed to maintain fishing line recycling bins installed around the region by removing waste fishing line anglers place in the bins and sending it in for recycling. People may also build bins and install them with guidance from the extension service.

Fishing line is extremely harmful to wildlife that can become tangled in discarded line. It is also harmful to the lower units of outboard motors and propellers.

Information is available at www.uaex.uada.edu/fishingline. For more details contact Meghan Post, mpost@uada.edu.

Hikers set two treks

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike seven miles Friday at Devil's Den State Park and 5.7 miles Oct. 7 at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs.

At Devil's Den, hikers will explore the Monument Trails. There is an option to hike the 4-mile Yellow Rock Trail. Meet at the Yellow Rock trailhead in the park at 9 a.m.

The Lake Leatherwood hike will be on the Bench Trail Loop and Hyde Hollow Trail. There may be some wet sections on the Hyde Hollow Trail. Meet at Lake Leatherwood City Park at 9 a.m.

All hikers are welcome on both hikes. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Jordan tops Elite anglers

Hunter Jordan won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held Sept. 18 out of Prairie Creek park. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 16.24 pounds.

Steven Meador was second with five bass at 14.17 pounds. Jonathan Luigs placed third with five bass at 13.09 pounds. His catch included the tournament's big bass at 7.36 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Travis Fox, 12.06; fifth,Tim Clark, 11.24; sixth, David Louks, 11.03; seventh, Larry Walker, 10.76; eighth, Ronnie Eldridge, 10.65, ninth, Darrin King, 10.63; 10th, Carter Carlton, 10.55.

Center has canoeing videos

Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca has free, basic canoeing videos available for viewing on its website, buffaloriver.com. One video explains the correct way to hold a canoe paddle. Another shows some basic paddling strokes that help keep a canoe going straight.