Covid-19 news in brief

Pharmacies offering covid booster shots

Walmart Inc. is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 booster shots at its more than 5,100 store and Sam's Club pharmacies, the company said in a news release.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health pharmacies nationwide are also giving the extra vaccination to those eligible for the shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it recommends a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people who live or work in high-risk settings, in addition to those 65 and older or with weakened immune systems.

The CDC said it is still reviewing data for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines before making any recommendations.

Both Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies can give the vaccinations without an appointment.

Patients may also schedule appointments, if they prefer, at walmart.com/covid or samsclub.com/covid.

CVS encourages appointments, which can be booked at CVS.com.

Walgreens offers the shots on a walk-in basis, although patients may make an appointment online at Walgreens.com or by calling their local Walgreens pharmacy.

State sets clinics for 3rd covid shots

The state Department of Health announced a set of clinics that have been set up to give people booster shots.

People who had the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine and meet certain criteria should get a booster shot six months after their second dose, the Health Department said. The criteria is people ages 65 years and older; ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions; and ages 18 years and older and are residents in long-term care settings, according to the Health Department.

The agency also said that people who had the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine and meet certain criteria may get a booster shot six months after their second dose: The criteria: those who are ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions and those who are ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for covid-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Pop-up booster clinics are scheduled for:

• Tuesday: Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3201 Springhill Drive, Suite 110, North Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Friday: Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff, 8:30 a.m.

• Monday: Kavanaugh Pharmacy, 5705 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

• Oct. 6: D&D Pharmacy, 8908 Kanis Road, Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Oct. 8: Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 East Broadway, North Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Oct. 15: Community Pharmacy of Springdale, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Oct. 19: Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Oct. 29, 2021: Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, North Little Rock, 1-4 p.m.

Appointments are available by calling (501) 246-0127.

Health department plans covid clinics

The Arkansas Department of Health's Office of Health Equity is partnering with cities to host community vaccination clinics for booster shots.

People who want Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots and those who have not yet been fully vaccinated can get them at these community clinics:

• Oct. 29: Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Nov. 17: Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

• Nov. 19: Lehr Arena, 502 W. Broadway, West Memphis, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Nov. 21: St. Mark's Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon.

"The community clinics are being held to ensure minority populations have equitable access to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in convenient locations," according to a Health Department news release.

Attendees will receive lunch and the possibility of winning a $500 raffle.

Flu vaccinations will be available. And, when clinic hours end, some will treat at-risk people who have tested positive for covid-19 and have mild or moderate symptoms no longer than 10 days before the clinic, according to the Health Department.

Appointments are available by calling (501) 246-0127.

