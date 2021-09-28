Public hearing set for Northwest Arkansas airport access road plans

HIGHFILL -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding an online public hearing to present and discuss plans for an improved connection between the Northwest Arkansas National Airport and Springdale Northern Bypass in Benton County.

The online public hearing will run through Nov. 10. The live component will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. People will be able to participate by asking questions of the project team and making comments.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants a new, four-lane, limited access road to the airport because it provides the most direct and reliable route. The proposed road reduces the likelihood of congestion, accidents or extreme weather events interfering with people getting to and from the airport, according to a Transportation Department study released in January.

The proposed access road to the airport shouldn't significantly affect threatened or endangered species or environmentally sensitive areas if it's built in a direct line from the Springdale Northern Bypass and Arkansas 112 interchange, according to the study.

The environmental assessment looked at several alternatives including doing nothing; building a new road; improving existing roads, including Arkansas 112 and Arkansas 264; and a combination of a new road and improving Arkansas 112 and Arkansas 264.

The project is in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration.

Airport officials wanted a new road to the airport from the beginning. The alternate routes came into play because the Federal Highway Administration, federal wildlife officials and the state Transportation Department, which all have to sign off on the road, require all reasonable alternatives to be explored.

The route preferred in the study would be 4.6 miles and have no entrance or exit ramps between the beginning and end. Almost 242 acres of right of way would be required. Construction is estimated to cost $79.7 million and right of way acquisition another $5.8 million for a total of $85.6 million.

That compares to a total estimated cost of $66.7 million for a partial new route and $57.1 million to improve existing roads.

The state Department of Transportation is expected to design, build and pay for the project as part of the highway improvement program approved by voters. The airport also has about $14 million in federal money earmarked for the road.