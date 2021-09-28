NWA Democrat-Gazette Players of the Week: Scott, Ficklin provide big plays

Greenland coach Lee Larkan had a warning for his team before facing Charleston in the teams' 3A-1 Conference opener.

"They can run us out of the stadium if we're not careful," Larkan said.

That is what happened to the Pirates, who lost 51-0 to the Tigers at Charleston's Alumni Field. The blowout was led by junior quarterback Brandon Scott, who guided Charleston to six consecutive touchdowns and a 44-0 lead at halftime.

For his performance, Scott is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley. Josh Ficklin of Bentonville is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas.

Scott finished 14 of 17 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 54 yards and another score. Scott is a football and basketball standout who continues to impress all who watches him play, including third-year Charleston coach Ricky May.

"That was his best game at Charleston since I've been here," May said of Scott, who threw for over 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns last year as a sophomore. "He made the right play when we needed it all night. I'm so glad he is on our team."

Bentonville coach Jody Grant is also pleased to have junior running back Josh Ficklin on his team.

"Josh had a great outing Friday night against Har-Ber," Grant said. "We asked a lot out of him and he answered with a huge night. He is an extremely gifted football player. He does everything well that you need your running back to do."

Ficklin rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns during a 41-21 victory over Springdale Har-Ber in the 7A-West Conference opener for both teams. Ficklin was dynamic from the start with runs of 16 and 40 yards on his first two rushing attempts. He 37 carries on the night and scored on runs of 3, 3, 8, 3, and 4 yards.

Ficklin provided Bentonville with some momentum when he scored his third touchdown with 24 seconds left before halftime. Har-Ber had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to cut into Bentonville's 34-21 lead. But the Wildcats were stopped on downs at the Bentonville 35 and Ficklin sealed the win when he scored his fifth touchdown with 3:58 left in the game.