Squirrels offer hunt nearly year-round

Small game hunting interest may have dwindled as Arkansas’ deer herd has grown, but many basic hunting lessons can be gained from a day in the squirrel woods. Squirrel hunting opportunities abound across the state, with public hunting within reach of most hunters.

Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife management areas across the state offer excellent public land squirrel hunting and plenty of land to hunt. These management areas range in size from roughly 5,000 acres to 30,000 acres, offering a total of more than 100,000 acres to hunt squirrels. The types of habitat you’re likely to encounter range from bottomland swamps to wooded ridges. Here are a few squirrel-hunting destinations:

• Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area: At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas’ largest state park and the only state park where hunting is allowed. No permit is required to hunt squirrels at the park, spread out across east Benton County. Permits are required for the park’s brief deer hunting seasons. The park is mostly woods and is rich in squirrel habitat.

• Ozark National Forest: The vast Ozark National Forest takes in more than 1 million acres of the Arkansas Ozarks and all of it is a haven for squirrel hunting. Hardwood trees that squirrels love, such as oak and hickory species, are a major part of the forest’s landscape.

• Harold E. Alexander wildlife management area: For those that might want to venture a little farther, Harold E. Alexander wildlife management area near Hardy should be noted. Located along Spring River in the Ozark foothills, the area offers just over 13,000 acres of excellent squirrel hunting. County roads cut through the area and several fire breaks, back roads and food plots offer excellent access. There also are some nice, primitive camping areas on the tract.

These areas can offer a great opportunity to chase squirrels and a good chance at a hefty game bag. For those interested in taking a peek online at hunting opportunities on Game and Fish wildlife management areas, a page is set up for each in the “where to hunt” section of www.agfc.com.

The map on the area’s page will highlight places for parking and camping as well as trails, boat launches and a general look at the terrain. For a more detailed map, click on the resources tab and then maps to locate the Game and Fish interactive map, which provides even more details.

The daily bag limit for squirrels in Arkansas is 12, which is plenty to keep even the best hunters busy all day. Squirrel season begins May 15 each year and closes at the end of February. A free wildlife management area general use permit, obtained from any license dealer or agfc.com is required to hunt on wildlife management areas. Please check all rules and regulations before hunting, as each area can have a unique set of regulations that could limit hunting times or tracts open to hunting.