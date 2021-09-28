FOOTBALL

ASU's Lamar earns Sun Belt award

Alan Lamar was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday, becoming the second Arkansas State player this season to pick up one of the league's weekly awards.

Lamar, a graduate transfer from Yale, piled up 178 yards on kickoff returns, highlighted by his 93-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Red Wolves' 41-34 loss Saturday at Tulsa.

Lamar's 178 yards are third-most in a game by any player in the nation this season, and they rank fourth for an individual single-game performance ever at ASU. It was the first time the Red Wolves have recorded a kick return touchdown since Kirk Merritt's 94-yarder for a score against Georgia Southern in 2019.

ASU's Johnnie Lang Jr. also returned a first-quarter punt 63 yards against Tulsa for the game's opening touchdown.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Hudson honored by ASUN

University of Central Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Hudson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bears' 45-35 loss to FCS No. 1 Sam Houston State on Saturday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

Through four games, Hudson is second in the FCS in receiving yards with 488 and has 4 touchdown receptions this season.

Harding RB, HSU K take GAC awards

Harding University running back Omar Sinclair and Henderson State University kicker Temo Martinez were honored by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Sinclair, a junior, was named the GAC's co-offensive player of the week along with Oklahoma Baptist junior running back Tyler Stuever. Martinez, also a junior, was tabbed as the league's special teams player of the week.

Sinclair rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the Bisons' 38-21 victory over Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday in Searcy.

Martinez made eight extra-point attempts in the Reddies' 56-49 comeback victory against Southern Arkansas University on Saturday in Arkadelphia.

Hendrix QB wins award

Hendrix College freshman quarterback Parker Wells was announced as the Southern Athletic Association's Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

In his second collegiate game, Wells completed 17 of 21 passes for 295 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Warriors' 49-27 victory over Sewanee (Tenn.) on Saturday in Conway.

SOCCER

UA's Podojil picks up SEC honor

University of Arkansas junior forward Anna Podojil was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Podojil scored three of the Razorbacks' five goals last week. She scored the game-winning goal at Texas A&M on Thursday and had two goals against Mississippi on Sunday.

It is Podojil's first SEC award since Sept. 28, 2020, and her fifth at Arkansas.

GOLF

UALR 4th, ASU 6th in Missouri

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's team is in fourth place and Arkansas State University is in sixth place through the first round at the Johnie Imes Invitational on Monday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

UALR posted a 12-over 300 and is behind tournament leader Missouri (-4), Mercer (+9) and Wichita State (+10). ASU is at 14-over 302.

Malena Austerslaatt led the Trojans with an opening-round 72 and is tied for ninth place. Viktoria Kmacova is tied for 21st place following a first-round 75. Katja Mueller had a 76 and is tied for 25th place. Anna Dawson (77) is tied for 35th place, while Agatha Alesson (78) is in a tie for 42nd place.

ASU is led individually by Charlotte Menager, who shot an opening-round 73 and is tied for 12th place. Elise Schultz (75) is tied for 21st place. Olivia Schmidt (76) is in a tie for 25th place. Along with UALR's Alesson, Casey Sommer is tied for 42nd place with a 78. Kayla Burke had an 80 and is tied for 55th place.

Bears in 14th at N.C. tournament

The Central Arkansas men's team is in 14th place after the second round of the J.T. Poston Invitational on Monday in Sapphire, N.C.

UCA shot a second-round 303 and is at 601 through two rounds.

Blaine Calhoon had a 75 and is tied for 50th place (145). Brett Daughdrill shot a 76 and is tied for 74th place (152), while Spencer Jenkins (74) is in a tie for 78th place (153). Sam Long (78) is tied for 80th place (154) and Nate Jolly (82) is at 158, good for a tie for 85th place.

UCA tied for 4th in Colorado

The Central Arkansas women's team is in a three-way tie for fourth place after day one of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colo.

UCA is at 283 along with Denver and Colorado, with Northern Arizona leading the tournament with a 279.

Tania Nunez is tied for third place with a 67. Ellin Kumlin (69) is in a tie for 11th place, while Camila Moreno (73) is tied for 42nd place. Pim-orn Thitisup and Karley Whittington both shot a 74 and are tied for 51st place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services