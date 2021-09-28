Super Quiz: Argentina

What country is to the west of Argentina?

What is the capital and largest city?

What metal is indicated by the name "argentum"?

Argentina has an ongoing dispute with the U.K. over these islands.

What symbol is in the center of the national flag?

In which album and musical does the song "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" appear?

This Nazi was captured in Argentina and later sentenced to death in Jerusalem.

Who scored the "Hand of God" goal for Argentina in the 1986 World Cup?