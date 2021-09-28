Sections
Super Quiz: Argentina

Today at 1:50 a.m.

  1. What country is to the west of Argentina?

  2. What is the capital and largest city?

  3. What metal is indicated by the name "argentum"?

  4. Argentina has an ongoing dispute with the U.K. over these islands.

  5. What symbol is in the center of the national flag?

  6. In which album and musical does the song "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" appear?

  7. This Nazi was captured in Argentina and later sentenced to death in Jerusalem.

  8. Who scored the "Hand of God" goal for Argentina in the 1986 World Cup?

  9. This man was elected president three times.

ANSWERS:

  1. Chile

  2. Buenos Aires

  3. Silver

  4. Falkland Islands

  5. Sun (Yellow Sun of May)

  6. "Evita"

  7. Adolf Eichmann

  8. Diego Maradona

  9. Juan Peron

