UAPB Homecoming schedule announced

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Fall 2021 Homecoming will be celebrated Oct. 10-16 with the theme Reawakening the Pride.

Although the annual homecoming parade has been canceled this year, other activities will be held, according to a news release.

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

UAPB Day will be held at 10:30 a.m. The location will be announced.

Gospel Extravaganza featuring Jessica Reedy will be held at 5 p.m. at the W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower for faculty, staff and students with valid student I.D. only.

Homecoming Kick-Off will be held at 10 p.m. at the bell tower for faculty, staff and students with valid student I.D. only.

MONDAY, OCT. 11

Student Government Association Inauguration is set for 5 p.m. at Caldwell Hall.

A comedy show featuring Lav Luv, Ronnie Jordan, Benji Brown is scheduled for 7 p.m. at L.A Davis Student Union, Shirley Jacob Lion's Den for students with valid student I.D. only.

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

Black & Gold Rally will be held at 11 a.m. at the bell tower for faculty, staff and students with valid student I.D. only.

Homecoming Barbeque will be held immediately following Black & Gold Rally at the Student Union Lion's Den.

Midnight Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles is set for 10 p.m.-midnight at the student union dining hall.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

Mister and Miss UAPB Coronation Ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. HPER Complex, H.O. Clemmons Arena.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Alumni Golf Tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club, 1100 W. 46th Ave.

Donor Appreciation Event (by invitation only) will be at 5:30 p.m. at the country club.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Alumni Assembly begins at 9 a.m. on the Simmons Bank Field parking lot.

Alumni VIP Reception (by invitation only) will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Little Rock Marriott, 3 Statehouse Plaza, Little Rock.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

The homecoming game features UAPB Golden Lions v. Southern University Jaguars at 2 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field. Tickets available for purchase at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=14382#.YVIytLhKg2x.