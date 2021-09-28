Urban Renewal calls board meeting

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: Executive Director Maurice Taggart, (870) 209-0323.

Financial Wellness Workshop set

FBT Bank invites the community to its virtual Simple Fix Financial Wellness Workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants can get tips on saving, managing money, and understanding their credit, according to a news release.

Participants must RSVP to receive the registration link to attend. Details: fbtbank.com or Eventbrite.

VA system set to offer booster shots

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) will begin offering covid-19 Pfizer vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

Covid-19 vaccination clinics are open at the VA Little Rock and North Little Rock campuses. Walk-ins and drive-thru services are available, but veterans may also make appointments. Veterans should arrive with proof of previous Pfizer vaccine shots on their vaccination card, according to a news release. Details: (501) 257-3521 or (501) 257-5333.