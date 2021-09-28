FOOTBALL Chiefs to sign Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. Gordon’s agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City on Monday and planned to sign on to the practice squad. The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he’s up to speed. “Time to get to work,” Gordon tweeted later Monday with a link to the Chiefs’ account. Gordon, 30, was one of the league’s dynamic players early in his career in Cleveland, where he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving during the 2013 season. But he quickly became entangled in off-the-field issues, leading to six suspensions over a span of six years, five of them for some form of substance abuse. Gordon did not play at all in 2015 and 2-16 while serving suspensions, and he struggled to regain his form while splitting the 2018 season between the Browns and New England. He wound up splitting the 2019 season between the Patriots and the Seahawks before another suspension put his future in professional football in jeopardy again. He was added to the Seattle roster last December, when the NFL deemed him eligible to return. But one day later the league decided Gordon had broken terms of his reinstatement and he was suspended indefinitely in January.

Giants lose LB

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez tore his ACL on Sunday and is done for the season, according to a source. It was an enormous loss for the Giants (0-3), who are reeling after Sunday’s 17-14 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. “Losing Blake, you hate it for Blake because he’s a guy that brings a lot of leadership and passion to this team,” Giants Coach Joe Judge said Monday on Zoom. “Comeback starts now!” Martinez wrote in an upbeat Instagram post. Martinez, who was third in the NFL with 151 tackles last season, got hurt in Sunday’s first quarter when he was juked by Falcons receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and planted to try and recover. He went straight down onto his stomach and stayed down, needing help off the field.

Shootings investigated

Investigators have several “promising leads” in the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe, the Salt Lake City police chief said Monday as family and friends mourned the football player killed less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting. Lowe was shot at a house party early Sunday after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave, police said. A second person, a woman, suffered critical injuries. The party was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. Lowe was from Mesquite, Texas, where he also played with Jordan in high school. No arrests were immediately made in, but tips had given detectives several potential leads, said Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown. Police had previously gotten noise complaints about the party, but officers did not respond because they were dealing with other emergency calls, said police spokesman Brent Weisberg. In an unrelated shooting Saturday involving another player on a roster in the Utah-Washington State game, Washington State wide receiver Brandon Gray, a junior from Detroit, was wounded near the campus in Pullman, Wash., while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later in the day. Gray, 22, who has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team, was in stable condition Monday. Pullman police responded to a noise complaint early Saturday when they heard gunshots just blocks from the Washington State campus. Liban Barre, 23, of Kent, Wash., was also shot and later died at a local hospital. George M. Harris III, 23, was suspected of shooting both men and was jailed on suspicion of second degree assault

BASKETBALL Porter, Denver reach deal

Sharpshooting forward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Denver Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Monday. ESPN first reported the deal. Porter’s agreement would be worth at least $173 million over five years and could rise to the supermax level of $207 million over that span if he reaches certain criteria this season. He’s assured of making at least $29.8 million in 2022-23, a figure that would rise if he qualified for more by being voted onto an All-NBA team or winning the league’s MVP award this season. The 6-10 Porter, 23, is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He also led the Nuggets with 170 three-pointers. It marked the second big extension this month for Denver. The team also agreed with Aaron Gordon on a four-year, $92 million deal. League MVP Nikola Jokic signed a five-year deal in 2018 and point guard Jamal Murray in 2019.

Abuse by coach

Former Florida women’s coach Cam Newbauer verbally abused players, assistants and staff members, creating a toxic environment that athletic department officials seemingly failed to fix for years, according to a report by The Independent Florida Alligator. The Alligator, a student-run paper that’s not affiliated with the university, spoke to several former players and some of their parents before detailing the alleged abuse Monday. Newbauer “resigned” in mid-July for “personal reasons,” a stunning move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension. His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs entered the transfer portal. Briggs returned to Florida after Athletic Director Scott Stricklin named Kelly Rae Finley interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. Stricklin plans to hire a permanent replacement following the season. But the Alligator’s reporting raised questions about how Stricklin, associate athletic director Lynda Teal-er and even Finley reacted — or failed to take action — to Newbauer’s repeated violations of University Athletic Association policy. Former players said Newbauer made racist remarks, threw basketballs at players and belittled everyone around him.

TENNIS Clijsters falls

Kim Clijsters lost Monday in her latest return to the WTA Tour, falling 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. Next up for Hsieh is No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, who received a bye into the second round. Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula and Veronika Kudermetova also advanced Monday. American Madison Keys retired from her first-round match against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich because of a right shoulder injury.