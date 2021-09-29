Arkansas sets future football series with Texas Tech

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Southwest Conference foes Arkansas and Texas Tech will renew their football series in the 2030s.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are under contract to play a game Sept. 14, 2030, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, and a game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Sept. 13, 2031.

According to a game contract released through a Freedom of Information Act request, the schools drafted the game contract on Aug. 31. It was signed by Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt on Sept. 14 and by Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek on Monday.

Unless the teams meet beforehand, the games would be the third and fourth between them since Arkansas left the SWC following the 1991 season. The Razorbacks won 49-28 at Texas Tech in 2014 and the Red Raiders won 35-24 in Fayetteville the following year.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 29-8. Texas Tech did not join the SWC until 1956, and the Red Raiders left for the Big 12 after the SWC collapsed in the mid-1990s.

Since joining the SEC, the Razorbacks have played six of the eight other SWC schools at the time of their departure from the conference. Arkansas has a 15-17 record in games against former SWC teams, including 3-0 this season when the Razorbacks defeated Rice, Texas and Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks have not played Baylor or Houston in football since leaving the SWC.

Arkansas has 28 nonconference games scheduled through 2033, but the Texas Tech games are the Razorbacks’ first in their scheduled seasons.