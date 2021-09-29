Beaver Bridge to close for repairs

BEAVER -- The next phase of construction of the Arkansas 187 Beaver Bridge will require closing it for the next several weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, crews will begin reconstruction of the south abutment of the Beaver Bridge over the White River. The work requires continuous closing of the bridge, including weekends.

The bridge will remain closed during this work, estimated to take four weeks to complete. Crews will work on site daily beginning Oct. 10 to expedite the progress.

After this phase is complete, estimated to be early November, crews will resume cleaning and painting the towers and suspension cables. This work will require daily closing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, weather permitting.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.